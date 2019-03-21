Nike (NKE) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Nike from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Rowe raised Nike from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.76.

NYSE NKE opened at $86.69 on Monday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $12,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,276,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 50.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,910,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 90.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 49,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 702,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $59,526,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

