Nils Gunnersen Sells 9,609 Shares of Midway Ltd (MWY) Stock

Midway Ltd (ASX:MWY) insider Nils Gunnersen sold 9,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.89 ($2.76), for a total value of A$37,379.01 ($26,509.94).

Shares of MWY traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$3.84 ($2.72). 14,788 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. Midway Ltd has a 52-week low of A$2.30 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of A$4.19 ($2.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Midway alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Midway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/nils-gunnersen-sells-9609-shares-of-midway-ltd-mwy-stock.html.

About Midway

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports wood fiber products to the producers of pulp, paper, and associated products in Japan, and China. The company primarily offers hardwood and softwood woodchips. It also provides planation management services. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in North Shore, Australia.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.