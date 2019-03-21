NiSource (NI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 520200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. NiSource had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NiSource by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

