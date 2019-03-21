NMI (NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.48

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 316465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NMI had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,663 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $409,900.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,689.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 13,300 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $298,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,073 shares of company stock worth $9,647,534. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NMI by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 61,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

