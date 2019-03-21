Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Holdings Increased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 182,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,538 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 1,031,538 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 81,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBL. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

NYSE:NBL opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/noble-energy-inc-nbl-holdings-increased-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.