Noble Mineral Exploration (NOB) Trading Down 4.5%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 260,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 413,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

