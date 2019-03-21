Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lowered to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 162,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

