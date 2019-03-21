Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $194,000 Stake in Alerian MLP (AMLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Alerian MLP by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Alerian MLP has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

Alerian MLP Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

