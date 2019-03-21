Nomura (NMR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. 1,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,246. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.34). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,085,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 13.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 296,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

