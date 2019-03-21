Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €6.35 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.35 ($7.38) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.01 ($10.48).

ETR CBK opened at €7.26 ($8.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 1-year high of €12.09 ($14.05).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

