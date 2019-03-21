Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €56.08 ($65.21).

ETR NOEJ opened at €45.60 ($53.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a 1-year high of €70.15 ($81.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.02.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

