North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Sells 2,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,668,773 shares in the company, valued at C$27,768,382.72.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total transaction of C$99,300.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 1,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.47, for a total transaction of C$16,470.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,240. North American Construction Group Ltd has a one year low of C$6.53 and a one year high of C$17.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

