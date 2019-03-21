Northern Trust Corp Has $47.51 Million Stake in Eni SpA (E)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,508,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $47,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of E. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on E. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

