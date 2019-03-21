Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,698,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,011,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 863,772 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,506,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 526,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

