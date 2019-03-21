Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ring Energy (REI)

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REI. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial cut Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Imperial Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,095. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 141,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.