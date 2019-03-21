Northwood Liquid Management LP Invests $12.56 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Stock

Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 8.5% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned 0.28% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,725,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 423,015 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

WH opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

