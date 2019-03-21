Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $162,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,393,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $310,407.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,487.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,318. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

