Novavax (NVAX) Given New $2.13 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.13 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Novavax to $4.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

