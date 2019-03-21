Novavax (NVAX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.13. The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.55. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 56678441 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVAX. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

