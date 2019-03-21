NTN Buzztime (NTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $3.95 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTN Buzztime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NTN Buzztime stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of NTN Buzztime worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

