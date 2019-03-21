Nucor Co. (NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Longbow Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Standpoint Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $176,620,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nucor by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,842 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Nucor by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.