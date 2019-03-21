NUFARM LTD/S (NFRMY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NFRMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NUFARM LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NUFARM LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NFRMY opened at $3.82 on Thursday. NUFARM LTD/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

About NUFARM LTD/S

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

