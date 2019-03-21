Nuggets (NUG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $846.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Nuggets has a market cap of $0.00 and $846.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00362849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.01641556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00225465 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

