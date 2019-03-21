NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $33,000 Position in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after buying an additional 256,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 285,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,073,000 after buying an additional 176,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 403.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

NYSE:FLOW opened at $34.10 on Thursday. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $538.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-takes-33000-position-in-spx-flow-inc-flow.html.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.