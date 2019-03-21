NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Swann cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bisaro bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-trims-position-in-amneal-pharmaceuticals-inc-amrx.html.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.