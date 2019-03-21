Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 120,093 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HollyFrontier worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

