Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $28.40 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (KFY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 73,618 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.31. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

