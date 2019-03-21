Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $25,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE SXC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/nuveen-asset-management-llc-raises-stake-in-suncoke-energy-inc-sxc.html.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.