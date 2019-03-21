Nuvista Energy Ltd (NUVSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVSF. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

