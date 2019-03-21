NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,247,509,000 after acquiring an additional 378,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

