NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 196.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NXPI traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,755. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi-shares-bought-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.