O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,745 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 170.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.01.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $3,502,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

