Obsidian Energy (OBE) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 723,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 588,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Obsidian Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.80.

The company has a market cap of $197.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,396.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,657,683.32.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

