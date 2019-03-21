Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (OZM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $813.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.34. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a negative return on equity of 1,788.13% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $166.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.79 million. Research analysts predict that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

In related news, insider Erez Elisha sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $27,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $101,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,983 shares of company stock worth $447,833 over the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP raised its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 205,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

