Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) Holdings Reduced by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 62,682.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

OCN opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

In other Ocwen Financial news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $459,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

