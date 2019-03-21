Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OIS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

In related news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $121,851.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth $10,792,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Oil States International by 62.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,863,000 after acquiring an additional 300,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oil States International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 278,329 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at about $6,416,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Oil States International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 124,764 shares during the last quarter.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.24. 4,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $973.42 million, a PE ratio of -133.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

