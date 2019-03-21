Okta (OKTA) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Okta to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $12,803,282.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $3,019,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at $995,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,467 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,194. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Okta by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.