OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Public by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

NYSE PUK opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Prudential Public Limited has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

WARNING: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/old-mission-capital-llc-grows-holdings-in-prudential-public-limited-puk.html.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.