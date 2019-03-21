OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 200,415 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,276,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the third quarter worth $17,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000.

Get ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF alerts:

BMV:EIDO opened at $26.34 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 52-week low of $456.00 and a 52-week high of $564.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/old-mission-capital-llc-has-3-03-million-stake-in-ishares-tr-msci-indonesia-etf-eido.html.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.