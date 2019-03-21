OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1,301.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,956 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $90.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

