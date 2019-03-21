OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 676.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,004 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 285,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 68,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

