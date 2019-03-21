Old National Bancorp (ONB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,683,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 827,547 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,845,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,919,000 after acquiring an additional 572,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

