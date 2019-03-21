Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590,046 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 319.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 132,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 40.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after buying an additional 288,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $492,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,037,789.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,870. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,014. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/old-republic-international-co-ori-stake-decreased-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.