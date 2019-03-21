Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:OSBC remained flat at $$13.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,384. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.