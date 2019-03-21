Ondori Achieves Market Capitalization of $931,333.00 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ondori has a total market cap of $931,333.00 and $1,337.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ondori has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ondori alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007847 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,758,076,217 coins and its circulating supply is 37,623,971,235 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ondori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ondori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.