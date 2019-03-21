ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Receives $75.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,244. ONE Gas has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $464.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $44,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,395,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 905.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 327,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 295,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,267,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,875,000 after buying an additional 152,104 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 580,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

