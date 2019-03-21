ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 2,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho set a $73.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

