OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Insider Andy Golding Sells 35,596 Shares of Stock

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £90,057.88 ($117,676.57).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 391.10 ($5.11) on Thursday. OneSavings Bank PLC has a one year low of GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 453.60 ($5.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $956.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.6%. OneSavings Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “under review” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.34).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

