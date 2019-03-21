Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEIP. BTIG Research started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $214.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,454.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

