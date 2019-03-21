Oracle (ORCL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Oracle reported stellar third-quarter results. The company is benefiting from strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions, comprising Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. We note that partnerships with the likes of Accenture are helping the company rapidly expand its cloud-base clientele. Also, anticipated strong demand for the next-generation autonomous database supported by machine learning will boost competitive position against Amazon Web Services (AWS). Nonetheless, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to limit margin expansion. Further, lower hardware volumes are anticipated to hurt top-line growth consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $21,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,552 shares of company stock valued at $88,172,686. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,037,611,000 after purchasing an additional 625,051 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,719,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

